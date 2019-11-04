Akram Durrani wants JUI-F workers to block highways, lockdown country

JUI-F is deciding on its future plan

"I have presented my suggestions to the Rahbar Committee," he said while speaking to the media on Monday. The Rahbar Committee will then make the final decision about the party's future actions."We will even start the jail bharo tehreek [movement to fill up the country's prisons]," he added.The JUI-F has yet to announce its next move as the deadline it gave Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down has passed. A meeting of the Rahbar Committee was held today in which members of the opposition parties mulled over what to do next.Maulana Fazlur Rehman is currently hosting an all parties conference at his house in Islamabad. The meeting participants are discussing the future of the march is and how to proceed.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram