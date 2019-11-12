Akram Durrani: No possibility of backdoor negotiations with government 

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani has said that there is no possibility of any backdoor negotiations with the government.

NAB is just being used to target political rivals, he claimed while speaking to media on Tuesday.

An important announcement will be made about the dharna later in the day, Durrani remarked.

“Maryam Nawaz’s father is sick because of which he wasn’t able to come to the dharna,” he said. “We have been praying for the health of both Maryam and Nawaz.”

The leader appeared before NAB Rawalpindi on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in three corruption cases.

NAB is investigating him for owning more assets than his income affords him. He has also been accused of approving illegal appointments and allotment of land on which a mosque was supposed to be built. Durrani has interim bail till November 21 in the three cases.