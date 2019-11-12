Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Air ambulance for Nawaz to arrive on Wednesday, says Aurangzeb

2 hours ago
An air ambulance to take former PM Nawaz Sharif to the United Kingdom will arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday, said PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking to the media on Tuesday. 

Nawaz’s health is deteriorating by the day, she remarked, adding that the doctors have said that the former premier should be transferred as soon as possible.

He is given a high dose of sedatives every day, Aurangzeb added.

Nawaz was granted interim bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds on October 26. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it. His health had deteriorated and he was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital.

The PML-N has filed a request to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treated. His medical reports were sent to doctors in London earlier and they have advised him to come to London for treatment as soon as possible.

The government has yet to make a decision on removing Nawaz’s name from the ECL.

