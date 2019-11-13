Ahsan Iqbal wants CJP to take notice of PM’s ‘NRO’

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal believes that the chief justice of Pakistan should issue a suo moto notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for his repeated use of the word ‘NRO’.

“Imran Khan has repeatedly remarked he won’t give anyone an NRO but can he explain what NRO he is authorized to give?” Iqbal asked the media in Jeddah on Tuesday.

NRO stands for the National Reconciliation Ordinance and was a decree issued in 2007 by then president General Pervez Musharraf. It granted politicians, political workers and bureaucrats accused of corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and murder between 1 January 1986, and 12 October 1999 amnesty. This was the time between Pakistan’s last two periods of martial law.

In December 2009, the top court ruled that the ordinance was unconstitutional.

Iqbal said the PTI ministers who spoke about a ‘deal’ between the government and Nawaz Sharif are now facing the contempt of court notices. It is the judiciary that will decide about the corruption cases forged by the government, not Imran Khan, he said.

He added the prime minister should explain the grounds on which he keeps mentioning NROs.

