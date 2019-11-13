Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Ahmad Ali Butt to play ‘accidental superhero’ in Fatman

25 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt to play ‘accidental superhero’ in Fatman

Ahmad Ali Butt has landed his first lead role in a movie, which will be filmmaking duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s next film, Fatman.

A thrilling action-comedy drama. it will revolve around an ordinary person who accidentally turns into a superhero, said a press release.

The actor revealed in a recent interview that Fatman deals with the subject of body shaming, which is taken lightly in our society.

Butt expressed his excitement of working with Qureshi and Meerza in an Instagram post.

“Looking forward to make a great film with these great creative filmmakers and hope you’ll all love it as much as I love the script. Inshallah see you next year,” he wrote.

The other cast members have not been revealed yet. Fatman is expected to hit the cinemas in 2020.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Ahmad Ali Butt Film
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.