Ahmad Ali Butt to play ‘accidental superhero’ in Fatman

Ahmad Ali Butt has landed his first lead role in a movie, which will be filmmaking duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza’s next film, Fatman.



A thrilling action-comedy drama. it will revolve around an ordinary person who accidentally turns into a superhero, said a press release.

The actor revealed in a recent interview that Fatman deals with the subject of body shaming, which is taken lightly in our society.

Butt expressed his excitement of working with Qureshi and Meerza in an Instagram post.

“Looking forward to make a great film with these great creative filmmakers and hope you’ll all love it as much as I love the script. Inshallah see you next year,” he wrote.

The other cast members have not been revealed yet. Fatman is expected to hit the cinemas in 2020.

