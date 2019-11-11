After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning

After deciding to quit the entertainment industry, Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada today (on Monday) shared on Twitter images of a series of her handmade drawings of the Holy Ka’bah.

Currently in the holy city of Makkah to perform Umrah, she posted the images with the caption: “A new beginning #saveasoul“.

The decision to perform Umrah closely follows Pirzada announcing last Monday that she would be quitting the showbiz industry, following the online leak of her private pictures and videos. She had also filed a complaint over the issue with the Federal Investigation Agency, seeking action against those involved in the privacy breach.