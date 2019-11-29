Acting Federal Shariat Court chief justice passes away

The acting chief justice of the Federal Shariat Court, Justice Allama Dr Fida Muhammad Khan, has passed away.

The court announced this on Friday. His funeral will be held on Saturday (November 30) at 9am at the Sector H-11 Graveyard.

Justice Khan had also been the chairman of KP’s Economic Reforms Commission since 2004.

He was appointed a judge and remained Senior Puisne Judge of the Federal Shariat Court on October 2, 1988 and served on that post till October 1, 2009. From March 2010 to July 2011, he served as an adhoc member of the Shariah Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court.

He was reappointed as judge of the Federal Shariat Court from July 2011 to August 2017. He served as acting chief justice of the court from December 12, 2014 to March 7, 2015. Justice Khan was reappointed on August 10, 2017 as an alim judge of the court and then again on September 20, 2019.

