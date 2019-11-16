Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi

Haji Adam Jokhio, who is accused of land grabbing and cheating people, was shifted to a hospital in Karachi after he developed cardiac problems. He was in NAB custody.

Jokhio is accused of cheating the public by defrauding around 1,100 people of their plot ownership by booking plots in their names and taking their money in 1992. He never gave them the land. The project, which was called Gulshan-e-Dozan, is now valued at Rs3.5 billion.

Seventy acres of land in the project were also illegally obtained. He is also accused of encroaching on government land.

NAB arrested him on November 12 and had obtained his physical remand. He fell ill and was rushed to a cardiac hospital. He was administered first aid and is now stable.

Doctors have taken blood samples as well.

