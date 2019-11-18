Abrarul Haq’s Pakistan Red Crescent Society chairmanship suspended

Singer Abrarul Haq’s chairmanship of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (Pakistan Hilal-e-Ahmer) has been suspended till November 29 as the Islamabad High Court hears a petition challenging his appointment.

During a hearing on Monday, the Islamabad High Court issued notices to the respondents and asked for replies. Former chairperson Saeed Elahi has challenged his appointment. Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard Elahi’s petition, which claimed Haq’s appointment was illegal.

Elahi argued that he was appointed chairperson for a period of three years, ending March 9, 2020. He was removed from his post without any notice or reason.

Abrarul Haq heads the Sahara Foundation, therefore there is a conflict of interest, he said.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor appeared before the court without being issued a notice. He said the managing body is not bound to keep a chairperson for three years. If it has the power to appoint a new chairperson, it has the power to remove the old one, he said.

Justice Minallah said he will issue notices in the case and resume hearing it next week. Haq’s chairpersonship has been suspended in the meantime.

Haq is a member of the PTI while Elahi is a former PML-N lawmaker.

