Aamir Liaquat wants Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad

PTI MNA and televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat said on Monday that the government wants former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to leave for London.

“The government has announced that it wants Nawaz Sharif’s name to be removed from the Exit Control List, however, the final decision is dependent on NAB,” he said on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din.

The politician said that some things should be seen in an empathetic light and Nawaz’s case is one of them. “Nawaz Sharif will go abroad, if not today then tomorrow.”

While talking about whether Maryam Nawaz should accompany her father abroad, Dr Liaquat said that he personally thinks she should. “Maryam has a very close bond with her father and needs to be there to look after him.

Something that is right on the grounds of humanity should be accepted. And I believe Maryam should be allowed to go with her father.”

JUI-F Protest

Dr Liaquat also expressed his disapproval of the demands put forward by the JUI-F leadership. He said that their demand of the PM’s resignation was baseless.

“Resignation is a demand that will not even be accepted by Parliament,” the PTI leader said. “During Nawaz Sharif’s government, Parliament did not approve the demand of his resignation either. Instead, a judicial commission was formed and the former prime minister was taken to court on the basis of those investigations.”

He said a similar inquiry commission can be formed for PM Khan but his resignation is “out of the question”.

Talking about when the JUI-F protests will end, he added, “It will take these marchers a while to retreat.”