HOME > News

42 Tezgam victims identified, Railways begins handing over bodies

3 hours ago
42 Tezgam victims identified, Railways begins handing over bodies

People look at the burnt-out train carriages a day after a passenger train caught on fire in Rahim Yar Khan. Photo: AFP

Another 42 victims of the October 31 Tezgam accident have been identified. The Pakistan Railways received on Wednesday the DNA reports for 42 bodies. 

It has begun handing over bodies to the victims’ families. It expects to receive another 17 DNA tests this evening.

Seventeen victims were identified on November 3. Three bogies of the Tezgam train, which was heading from Karachi to Rawalpindi, caught fire on October 31 near Rahim Yar Khan. A total of 75 people were killed, either in the fire or from jumping out of the moving train. Forty people were injured.

Railway authorities have blamed the fire on a cylinder explosion. They say a group of passengers brought gas cylinders onto the train and were using them to prepare breakfast at around 6:30am when they exploded.

The Railways ministry has suspended six officers of grades 17 and 18 as it investigates who was at fault.

It has also deputed several officers and staff members to help with the body handover process. Most of the victims could not be identified due to the severity of their burns. Samples had to be sent to Lahore for DNA testing, which was supposed to take 10 days.

According to Railways DTCO Junaid Islam, there were 933 passengers on the train and 207 in the three bogies that caught fire.

Pakistan Railways Tezgam
 




 

 
 
 
 
 

 
