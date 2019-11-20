20 arrested during raid on Hub Road, protests break out

The police conducted a raid at Yousaf Terminal and seized betel nut (chalia) and smuggled goods. Chalia is illegal in Pakistan. They also took 20 people into custody.

Following the arrests, people staged a protest on Hub River Road, which is the main connecting road between Karachi and Balochistan.

The police baton charged the crowd to disperse them. There is heavy police presence in the area to discourage further protests.