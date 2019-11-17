Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
17 victims of the Tezgam train fire have been identified

1 hour ago
Seventeen victims of the Tezgam train fire have been identified. Another 57 bodies remain unidentified.

Three bogies of the Tezgam train, which was heading from Karachi to Rawalpindi, caught fire on October 31 near Rahim Yar Khan. A total of 74 people were killed, either by the fire or jumping out of the moving train. Forty people were injured.

Bodies and the injured were shifted to hospitals in Liaquatpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Multan. DNA tests are now being conducted to identify the remaining bodies.

Officials have obtained DNA samples from 45 family members in order to identify the victims. The samples have been sent to Lahore for testing. It should take around 10 days.

The deputy medical superintendent of Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, Dr Farhana Khalid, said that 62 bodies were brought to the hospital, of which five have been identified. Four bodies have been handed over to the victims’ families, she said.

Dr Khalid said DNA samples have been taken from the 57 unidentifiable bodies and sent for testing. She said that 17 injured people were also brought to the hospital, of which nine were discharged and eight require surgery.

According to Railways DTCO Junaid Islam, there were 933 passengers on the train and 207 in the three bogies that caught fire.

The Railways ministry and rescue officials have both said the fire erupted due to a cylinder bursting.

