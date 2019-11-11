Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
11 people injured in gas-related explosion in Quetta

2 hours ago
11 people injured in gas-related explosion in Quetta

Eleven people were injured in a gas-related explosion in Quetta on Wednesday morning. 

The people injured in the accident include eight children. The explosion occurred at a house belonging to Dad Muhammad on Saryab Road in Quetta’s Bengalzai area.

Someone left a gas heater on overnight and some time during the night, the heater went off because of low gas pressure. However, the gas supply continued.

Someone lit a fire in the morning, causing the explosion.

The injured have been identified as Dad Muhammad, 35-year-old Sabazpari, 32-year-old Hakeem Zadi, 12-year-old Asifa, Safatpari, 10-year-old Saeedullah, eight-year-old Mahjabeen, Bibi Dilnawaz, six-year-old Naqeebullah, five-year-old Saeeda and three-year-old Shabbir.

They have been taken to the BMC Burns Centre. Investigations are under way.

