11 killed as coach crashes into rickshaw in Matiari

Eleven people were killed and five injured after a passenger coach crashed into a rickshaw on the National Highway near Matiari 's Mansura Thursday morning.
All 11 victims and the five injured were in the rickshaw. It was a 'loader rickshaw', a cross between a regular rickshaw and a pickup truck. Though the vehicle was supposed to seat only five to six people, it had 16. They were travelling to the kachha area where they usually worked. They were all from the same village of Pir Buksh Khoso.
The accident occurred because the coach tried to overtake another vehicle on the road. It smashed into the rickshaw.
It occurred near the Barocha Bagh stop near Saeedabad.
No one in the coach, which was travelling from Karachi to Mianwali, was injured. The driver fled after the accident but was arrested near the toll plaza.
The bodies and people injured in the accident were taken to the Taluka Hospital in Saeedabad. Some of the victims have been identified as Sher Majno Imran, Shahmshad Khoso, and Irshad Khoso.
The police have impounded the coach and sent most of the passengers off in other buses.