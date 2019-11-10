10b trees to be planted in Pakistan this year: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the government will plant 10 billion trees across the country this year.

The premier gave the inaugural address at the 7th Asia Regional Conservation Forum hosted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature in Islamabad.

He highlighted two major reasons behind climate change in Pakistan. “When I was born, the population of Pakistan was 40 million. Now it’s 220 million,” he said.

“The northern areas of our country are being devastated by population growth. And the previous governments were not at all concerned about the environment,” said PM Khan. “The reason was that all decision makers came from the cities and they did not know what was happening outside the city,” he added.

The prime minister emphasised on the beauty and diversity of Pakistan. He said that the country has 12 ecological zones. “For instance, our Himalayan forest produces ecology, wildlife and bird life that you don’t see anywhere else. Unfortunately, most Pakistanis have never seen or understood this because they grew up in cities.”

He credited the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa for being the first government to take a major step to deal with climate change by launching the Billion Tree Tsunami.

“People were skeptical of the project. But we had a passionate and dedicated team,” remarked PM Khan. “Our magic formula was that we made local people stakeholders of the environment. These people were motivated by seeing the benefits of protecting the environment.”

The prime minister announced that the project to plant 10 billion trees across the country that the government announced when it first came into power will enter its second phase this year. The first year was spent in planning and infrastructure development.

He said that the massive campaign will be youth-driven. “Sixty percent of Pakistan’s population is below 30. We hope to inspire the young and instill the importance of protecting the environment in the syllabus’ of children.”

A new campaign

The prime minister also said that a new campaign will be launched this year.

“Our cities are spreading wide instead of going up. They are eating up the green areas,” he said.

PM Khan said that previously, the concept of worrying about the environment was not included in city planning. “There was no concept of waste disposals or of cleaning up river and air pollution. This campaign will make sure that town plans are made conscious of the environment.”

He pointed out that because of inadequate city planning, Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the world. “Lahore, now, is just one big unplanned city. We discovered that in 10 years, 70% of the city’s trees were cut down,” said the premier.

He regretted America’s decision to back off from the Paris Accords and also said that air pollution in New Delhi was alarming. But the prime minister assured that protecting the environment is his government’s top priority.

“I admire what the IUCN does and I think people who worry about the environment are great human beings,” he concluded.