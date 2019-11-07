‘10,000 people to attend Kartarpur Corridor inauguration on Nov 9’

There will be 10,000 people attending the Kartarpur Corridor inauguration on November 9, said Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.

He said Pakistan has issued a visa to Navjot Singh Sidhu, an Indian Congress member and former cricketer. We hope he will attend, said Dr Faisal.

During his weekly briefing on Thursday, the spokesperson said the Indian army has killed another four people in Kashmir. This invading army has the valley under complete lockdown, he said.

We called the Indian deputy high commissioner over these Line of Control violations, he said, adding that they conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation. Three civilians were killed in Indian firing along the LoC, he said.

He also rejected maps issued last week by the Indian home ministry placing Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan within the territorial jurisdiction of India.

Dr Faisal also announced that special coins were being issued for Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday. He also confirmed that some conditions that had been set for Sikh pilgrims had been reversed, such as the passport requirement, $20 fee and having to inform the government 10 days before they wanted to visit the gurdwara in Kartarpur.

The inauguration will be held on on November 9, he said, adding that Pakistan has completed the corridor in time.

We are constantly working on implementation of the FATF’s action plan, he also said.

