HOME > News

10-member medical board formed for Larkana child attacked by dogs

1 hour ago
10-member medical board formed for Larkana child attacked by dogs

Photo: Online

A 10-member medical board has been formed for the treatment of a six-year-old boy attacked by dogs in Larkana on Friday. 

The board was formed on Monday on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Hasnain Bughio was severely injured after dogs attacked him in Larkana’s Habib Bughio. He was rescued by residents and immediately shifted to Chandka Medical College Hospital. He has now been brought to Karachi where he is receiving treatment at NICH.

 

The 10 doctors on the board are from different hospitals in Karachi and the board is being headed by the NICH’s Dr Jamshed.

Hasnain’s face was severely damaged in the attack.

According to Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho, more than 92,000 dog bite cases have been reported across Sindh this year.

