At least 10 people were injured after a bus turned turtle in Quetta on Friday.

Police said the incident took place in Akhtarabad.

The bus was on its way to Quetta from Hazarganji.

The law enforcers said that the bus overturned because of over speeding. The injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital.

Doctors have termed the condition of four victims critical.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.