Saturday, November 2, 2019  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

10 dog bites reported in Chaman

22 mins ago
10 dog bites reported in Chaman

Photo: Online

Ten cases of dog bite have been reported at Chaman’s Baghicha Ground. 

They have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman. The patients couldn’t receive care in time because of a lack of anti-rabies vaccinations at the hospital.

We have no vaccine for dog bites, the medical superintendent told SAMAA TV. We request the government to provide the vaccine to us, he added.

Dog bite cases have been on the rise in different cities. In Sindh, more than 100,000 cases have been reported this year.

The Sindh High Court has said that anyone is allowed to catch stray dogs in the province.

While many people have called for the culling of stray dogs, some organisations urge people to focus on other options. The Animal Welfare Trust suggests that the only way to control increasing dog bite cases is to neuter dogs.“It takes five to 10 hours for a dog to die after it gets poisoned by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation,” said Animal Welfare Trust representative Adil Khan. “ It is better to neuter them than to poison them.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
chaman dog bite
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Rabies, dog bite, Chaman, Karachi, civil hospital, anti-rabies vaccinne
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.