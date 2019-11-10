10 dog bites reported in Chaman

Ten cases of dog bite have been reported at Chaman’s Baghicha Ground.

They have been shifted to Civil Hospital, Chaman. The patients couldn’t receive care in time because of a lack of anti-rabies vaccinations at the hospital.

We have no vaccine for dog bites, the medical superintendent told SAMAA TV. We request the government to provide the vaccine to us, he added.

Dog bite cases have been on the rise in different cities. In Sindh, more than 100,000 cases have been reported this year.

The Sindh High Court has said that anyone is allowed to catch stray dogs in the province.

While many people have called for the culling of stray dogs, some organisations urge people to focus on other options. The Animal Welfare Trust suggests that the only way to control increasing dog bite cases is to neuter dogs.“It takes five to 10 hours for a dog to die after it gets poisoned by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation,” said Animal Welfare Trust representative Adil Khan. “ It is better to neuter them than to poison them.”