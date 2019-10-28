Sunday, October 27, 2019  | 27 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Zulfiqar Mirza’s son survives road accident

October 28, 2019
Zulfiqar Mirza’s son survives road accident

Hassam Mirza, the son of Grand Democratic Alliance leader Zulfiqar Mirza, survived a road accident near Badin on Sunday.

Hassam, who is a member of Badin District Council, was on his way home from Badin, when his vehicle overturned near Morjhar.

He told the media that his car overturned after the driver applied brakes seeing a cattle herd approaching from the opposite direction.

Hassam said he and his guards escaped the accident unhurt. However, his vehicle was badly damaged.

A large number of his supporters gathered at his farmhouse in Badin as soon as they got word about the accident.

They inquired after Hassam and dispersed later.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
badin Sindh zulfiqar mirza
 
