Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman

47 mins ago
 
Zoe Kravitz to play Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Batman

Actor Zoe Kravitz has been roped in to play Catwoman, an antiheroine and sometime love interest of the Caped Crusader, in Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman.

Kravitz will star opposite Robert Pattinson as Batman.

The movie’s director, Matt Reeves, seemingly confirmed the reports in the same way he did when there were reports that Pattinson would play Batman — Reeves tweeted.

Kravitz, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz, is best known for role as Bonnie Carlson in the hit HBO limited series Big Little Lies.

Her stepfather, actor Jason Momoa, offered his congratulations on Instagram with a photo of him and Kravitz. Momoa is married to her mother, actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares a son and a daughter.

Anne Hathaway was the most recent actor to play the comic character in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Michelle Pfeiffer also portrayed Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns. The feline-suited adversary received her own feature film, with Halle Berry in the titular role, back in 2004.

