Zardari shifted to PIMS hospital after his health deteriorates

11 mins ago
Zardari shifted to PIMS hospital after his health deteriorates

Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Islamabad after his health deteriorated Tuesday.

Zardari complained about his health after his appearance before an accountability court. He was taken to the hospital where he underwent a detailed examination by a four-member medical board headed by Dr Shajih Siddiqui.

The doctors found his blood pressure to be normal. However, his sugar level was low.

Zardari was to undergo a thallium scan and other tests pertaining to cardiac issues he had been facing.

His daughter, Aseefa, also met him at the hospital.

