Zardari is sicker than Nawaz: federal railways minister

Says Nawaz always tries going abroad when he falls sick

Follow SAMAA English on

Faceboo

k

,

Twitter,

and

Instagram

.

“I had told the prime minister to let him go a long time ago. Have an easy government, I had told him. But Imran Khan has kept to his word,” he said at a media talk in Lahore on Friday.He critiscised the Sharif family, saying that whenever former prime minister Nawaz Sharif fell ill, attempts were made to take him abroad. At the same time, he sarcastically remarked, “It is the entire nation’s wish that God’s gives good health to Nawaz Sharif.”Speaking about the JUI-F’s Azadi March, the railways minister said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was not planning his march for Islam, but Islamabad.“Who is financing such a large-scale protest?” he questioned.The government official said Fazl was making a fool out of both PPP and PML-N. The strength of both parties has fizzled out, he said, adding that the JUI-F leader is about to make a very important decision in his life.