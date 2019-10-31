You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects

The application forms for four new housing schemes in Karachi are now available at banks for Rs5,000.

Karachi Development Authority Director-General Dr Badar Jamil Mandhro had told SAMAA Digital about the launch of these four new schemes in September. He said that KDA will make a formal announcement in the first week of December.

You can participate in the balloting for the residential plots by getting the form from a bank for Rs5,000. This amount is non-refundable. The form then has to be submitted to the same bank’s branch with a 25% payment of the total cost of the apartment you choose. A copy of your CNIC has to be attached as well.

The KDA director-general said that the authority plans to ballot 5,000 apartments.

A scrutiny committee comprising KDA, National Accountability Bureau, Anti-Corruption Establishment and Transparency International officials will monitor the balloting process.

Dr Mandhro confirmed that the authority will launch affordable housing projects in KDA Scheme 1 behind Lal Qila restaurant, Federal B Area Block 1, Korangi Town and Surjani Town. “All initial formalities have been done to introduce the schemes in Karachi after at least 30 years,” he said, adding that consultants have been appointed to execute the project. Architectural work, mapping and designing of the projects will start next month, he said.

These will be the first housing schemes introduced by the KDA in 30 years. The last one was the 1999 housing scheme near North Nazimabad’s Five Star Chowrangi.

What will the projects look like?

The housing schemes contain both flats and plots measuring 80 square yards, 120 square yards, 200 square yards and 240 square yards.

The KDA director-general said it is introducing two, four and five room flats on easy monthly installments.

“The minimum cost of an apartment will start from Rs1,200,000 and the allotees would pay their installment over five years while living in the apartment,” he said, adding that construction work would be completed in two years.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.