Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Technology

‘World’s first’ Artificial Intelligence fatwa service launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
‘World’s first’ Artificial Intelligence fatwa service launched in Dubai

‘Virtual Ifta’, reportedly the world’s first Artificial Intelligence fatwa service, was launched in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to Gulf News, the service issues fatwas and has taken on the role of an Islamic scholar. The AI-powered Virtual Ifta can answer live questions through online chat.

At the moment, it is only able to answer around 205 questions related to prayer, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department’s head of fatwa section, Tariq Al Emadi, told Gulf News.

The Virtual Ifta was launched at a three-day exhibition on Tuesday. Visitors can experience the service through a video played at the exhibition talking about the evolution of issuing fatwas, which started with face-to-face meetings, then continued with written texts or calls and has progressed to AI.

Initially in Arabic and English, the service will include WhatsApp and other languages in the future.

In the future, people will be able to hear audio replies from Virtual Ifta in addition to written responses, Al Emadi said. Users can frame their questions as they please, he added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
fatwa technology
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
JUI-F’s Azadi March to enter Islamabad via Faizabad Interchange
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.