Thursday, October 24, 2019  | 24 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Economy

World Bank counts Pakistan among most improved in Doing Business

40 mins ago
World Bank counts Pakistan among most improved in Doing Business

Pakistan climbed 28 places in the World Bank Group’s Doing Business 2020 study to reach the 108th spot in the global ranking.  

Last year, Pakistan stood at 136th on the list which ranks 190 economies. “The rise is significant and was made possible by the collective and coordinated actions of the federal government and provincial governments of Sindh and Punjab over the past year,” said Illango Patchamuthu, the Bank’s country director for Pakistan.

He noted that the accelerated reform agenda has many noteworthy features to improve the quality of regulations, reduce time and streamline processes. “This momentum needs to be sustained in the coming years for Pakistan to continue to make progress,” said Patchamuthu.

The top 10 spots on the list were claimed by New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Denmark, South Korea, Georgia, the UK, Norway, Sweden and Lithuania.

According to the report, Pakistan is on the list of top 10 countries that improved the most in three or more areas measured since the 2018-19 ranking.

It got a 5.6 change in Doing Business score, with reforms that lead to improvements in starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering a property, paying taxes and trading across borders.

The list comprised Saudi Arabia at the top, followed by Jordan, Togo, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Kuwait, China, India and Nigeria.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Thursday morning to laud the achievement and congratulated the government officials who worked to make it a reality.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Pakistan world bank
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
World Bank, Pakistan, ease of doing business, business ranking, doing business
 
MOST READ
PM Khan launches new programme for the country's youth
PM Khan launches new programme for the country’s youth
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Keep your children away from instant noodles
Keep your children away from instant noodles
GDA's Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
GDA’s Moazzam Abbasi wins PS-11 Larkana by-polls: unofficial results
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.