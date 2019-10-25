Won’t let mobs enter Islamabad: minister

Minister for Aviation Division Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Friday the government won’t let mobs enter the federal capital and it will stop them even if it has to take strict action.

He said so while speaking to the media in Islamabad. Khan said Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had attempted to sabotage the Kashmir cause. The minister accused Fazl of acting on someone else’s directives.

The JUI-F has been preparing to march towards Islamabad from Sunday, aiming to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The ‘Azadi March’ will enter Islamabad on October 31, Fazl announced earlier this month. It will start from Karachi on October 27.

All the rallies would enter Islamabad together via the GT Road, according to the JUI-F chief.