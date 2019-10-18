Woman named in rape case after accusing landlord of robbery

A woman in Rahim Yar Khan has been accused of raping a teenager by her landlord after she filed a robbery case against his sons.

The woman, 50, and her family have been living in a portion of a house on Jinnah Park’s Lane 16. The woman and her husband teach at nearby schools and their daughters are studying at a college.

On October 1, her husband registered a case against their landlord’s sons for robbing their house. He said that when he returned to his house at 2pm the door of his house was open and someone had ransacked the place.

The FIR says that cash worth Rs50,000, and five mobile phones worth Rs60,000, along with an iPad and other devices had been stolen from their house.

Upon inquiry, they found that their landlord’s youngest son was involved in the crime. The landlord promised to return them the stolen items, and he even returned them their iPad. He, however, claimed that their stolen goods were never returned to them. When he asked about his mobile phones, the land lord’s son threaten to kidnap his daughters. He says that he had no other option but to register a complaint with the B Division police.

A few days later, the landlord’s elder son filed a rape case against the woman, who is a teacher by profession.

The FIR, which was registered on October 15, says that the woman had called the teen to her house and then fed him food items that made him fall unconscious and raped him.

The incident enraged the teachers in the area and they staged a demonstration outside the press club on Friday. They said that they will not go to schools until their demands are met.

They demanded action against police officials for registering a fake FIR against a respected teacher.

“It’s disgusting the allegation that has been levelled against the teacher,” said a woman protester. “We want the government to take action against such biased policemen.”

