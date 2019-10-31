Thursday, October 31, 2019  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Technology

WhatsApp gets fingerprint lock feature on Android

1 hour ago
WhatsApp gets fingerprint lock feature on Android

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp announced the launch of the fingerprint lock sensor for Android in its blog on Thursday.

With the move, the Facebook-owned company is finally bringing biometric authentication to the Android app, with iPhone users enjoying both Touch ID (fingerprint recognition) and Face ID (facial recognition) since February this year.

Android users can now have the app lock automatically, and unlock only with their fingerprint.

Users can also choose how much time the app will automatically lock in, from immediately after closing, to after 1 minute, and after 30 minutes. Users will also be able to choose whether the content of their messages will be visible in notifications, including the sender of the message.

You’ll still be able to answer calls when the app is locked.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

 
 
 
 
 
WhatsApp, unlock, lock, Android, mobile, app
 
