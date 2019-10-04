‘We support Fazl, but won’t take any step against democracy’

Bilawal says will lend moral, political support to the JUI-F















Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram











Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Bilawal said, "In my leadership, the party won't support undemocratic forces".He said his party would lend moral and political support to Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl in its 'Azadi March'.JUIF chief Fazl announced on Thursday that his party will march towards Islamabad on October 27. He said the final destination of the march would be Islamabad’s D-Chowk."The Peoples Party is also pondering over its own protest," the party chairman said. "The PPP and the Nawaz-league may carve out a policy of joint protest."He further said if the parliament would be shut down, then there would be no way left other than taking to the streets.Speaking about his father and the former president, Bilawal said Asif Ali Zardari was ready to "face oppression", but he would not make a compromise on principles.He further said the government now wants to rig the election of National Assembly deputy speaker too.