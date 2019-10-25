Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

‘We need to set aside political differences for Kashmir’s liberation’

43 mins ago
‘We need to set aside political differences for Kashmir’s liberation’

Photo: Raja Farooq Haider/ Facebook

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Friday they needed to join hands and set aside political differences for the success of Kashmir liberation movement.

PM Haider said so while addressing a ceremony at the Central Bar Association in Muzaffarabad. He stressed the need for evolving a joint strategy to raise voice for the besieged people of occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister said India wanted to establish its hegemony in the region, but it would never succeed in achieving this goal because of Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan have always supported Kashmiris in their struggle for their right to self-determination.

PM Haider said it was high time to present Kashmir’s case at all international forums, maintaining that Pakistan’s support was inevitable in this regard.

He vowed to raise his voice for the oppressed people of Kashmir till death.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
India Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Wedding countdown begins for Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Hamza Abbasi, Naimal Khawar are living the Parisian dream
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Karachi shopkeeper granted bail in fake eggs case
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
Pakistan Medical Commission replaces PMDC as new regulatory body
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.