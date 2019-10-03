Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

We don’t want lockdown on religious grounds, says Kaira

45 mins ago
 
We don’t want lockdown on religious grounds, says Kaira
Photo: Online

The Pakistan People’s Party will only take part in the anti-government march of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl in Islamabad until PPP’s reservations are cleared, said party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

“We do not want a lockdown and protests on religious grounds since lockdown leads to political deadlock and derailment of democracy,” said Kaira while speaking to SAMAA TV on September 26.

Related: Pakistan holds talks with Afghan Taliban for regional peace 

PPP leader remarked that the people of Pakistan are angry with the PTI government. He remarked that polls should be held again all across the country and not just in Sindh. “Political parties and media agencies are involved in portraying a ‘bad’ image of the PPP,” said Kaira.

He said that this government has accused PPP members of laundering Rs 500 billion, while the PML-N has been accused of misusing their powers.  “In our tenure, people were happy and the tax collection was double,” he remarked.

Kaira said that the federal government will collapse will anyone of their allies leaves them.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Azadi March PPP
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
Islamabad police called in after protests erupt outside NTS headquarters
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.