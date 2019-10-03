We don’t want lockdown on religious grounds, says Kaira

Photo: Online

The Pakistan People’s Party will only take part in the anti-government march of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl in Islamabad until PPP’s reservations are cleared, said party leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

“We do not want a lockdown and protests on religious grounds since lockdown leads to political deadlock and derailment of democracy,” said Kaira while speaking to SAMAA TV on September 26.

PPP leader remarked that the people of Pakistan are angry with the PTI government. He remarked that polls should be held again all across the country and not just in Sindh. “Political parties and media agencies are involved in portraying a ‘bad’ image of the PPP,” said Kaira.

He said that this government has accused PPP members of laundering Rs 500 billion, while the PML-N has been accused of misusing their powers. “In our tenure, people were happy and the tax collection was double,” he remarked.

Kaira said that the federal government will collapse will anyone of their allies leaves them.

