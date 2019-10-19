We are ready for talks, the opposition isn’t: Pervaiz Khattak

The government wants to hold talks with the opposition. We want them to sit on a table with us and tell us about all their problems and concerns but they don’t want to do that, said Pervaiz Khattak, who is heading a committee formed to strategise on the JUI-F’s upcoming Azadi March.

“We request the opposition to come to us and hold talks. Do it for the sake of Pakistan,” he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. “We believe in solving problems through dialogue as people do in any democratic country.”

Maulana Fazlur Rehman will hold talks with us if he really cares about Pakistan, he said. “We are willing to go to them because we are thinking about the country,” he added.

“If you don’t want to sit with us, then it will be on you. We have fulfilled our responsibility, we called you and you should’ve come, don’t complain to us later when the law takes its course,” the federal minister remarked.

“Government will make decisions based on the country’s law and Constitution. You will have to accept all our decisions then.”

He claimed that the fact that the opposition parties, PML-N, PPP, JUI-F, and ANP, don’t want to meet the government shows that they are pursuing some “hidden” agenda.

Pakistan has been facing a lot of international pressure. There is the Kashmir issue and our efforts to ensure smooth implementation of the Afghan peace process. “Just because of them the Indian channels have been showing that there is political instability in Pakistan. What sort of message will this give the world?”

The opposition parties are trying to suppress our efforts for Kashmir, Khattak claimed.

The defence minister remarked that there has been a lot of speculation about Prime Minister Imran Khan forming a committee for the JUI-F’s march. “Let me clarify, the committee has been formed with good intentions for the benefit of the country. These are just the norms of democracy.”

“Don’t think that we are scared of anything. We have spent a lifetime holding jalsas and jaloos,” he said. “We are sending a message of peace to them.”

We have shown all our cards to the opposition. “The government will act in accordance with the law. We just don’t want any deadlock in the country.”

Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, who was sitting alongside Khattak, said that he is worried that Fazl has been appealing to madrassah students to join his march.

“I am worried about this because he wants to include children in his protest,” he remarked.