WB representative meets Karachi commissioner, discusses city’s beautification plan

World Bank representative Annie Gapihan called on Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani and discussed with him the city’s beautification under the WB-assisted Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Project, said a statement issued from the commissioner’s office Friday.

The meeting was held at the commissioner’s office in Karachi, which was attended by KNIP Deputy Project Director Nazeer Memon, WB social development specialist Sehar Attaullah, KNIP urban development specialist Tariq Ahmed and other officials.

Commissioner Shallwani briefed the WB representative about various steps taken for the beautification of the city. He informed that the city has three components or zones: Down, Up and Old towns.

“Many streets and chowks have been developed with traditional and historical ways to restore old glory of the city to enhance interest of the people in the city,” the commissioner said.

He said a museum had also been established at the Denso Hall with support and cooperation of famous architect Yasmin Laari and Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy.

Shallwani informed Gapihan that small streets and footpaths will also be constructed to beautify the city and to encourage community involvement and ownership at local and jurisdiction level.

He said they were planning to develop a “pedestrian and walkable environment” in the city.

The WB representative assured the Karachi commissioner of their full support and technical assistance at every level. Gapihan underlined the need for social communication and setting targets for timely success of the KNIP project.

Social development specialist Sehar Attaullah stressed the need for a system based on geographic information of the city to achieve the goals. For this purpose, she emphasized close coordination and cooperation between both partners.

KNIP Deputy Project Director Nazeer Memon also briefed the participants on progress of the project. He said it is aimed at enhancing public spaces and helping transform Karachi into a more livable and inclusive mega city.

Memon said the project has three phases and they are now working on the second phase’s screening and other aspects.

He said that besides improving the Saddar Town, the project will help develop the Malir and Korangi districts, ensuring public spaces and mobility in selected neighborhoods.

