Water enters homes in Ibrahim Hyderi as storm bypasses Karachi

Cyclonic storm Kyarr won't be hitting Pakistan's coast















Follow SAMAA English on



Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram











The storm is still in the Arabian Sea and heading towards Oman, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, but some effects were felt in Karachi.Rescue officials said most of the water has been drained from houses and stressed that there was no flood. Strong winds pushed sea water into the houses, they said. Most homes, with the exception of a very few, are dry, they said, adding that many people had to get the water out themselves.Nevertheless, the situation is much better than before, say officials.The PMD says there is no danger to Pakistan's coastal areas from Kyarr. However, rain is expected as a result of the storm.Sarfraz said sporadic rain and storms are expected in the coastal areas, including Karachi, on October 30 and 31.