The Korangi Creek overflowed

Parts of the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club in Karachi was submerged Monday morning as water overflowed from the Korangi Creek into the club. The golf greens were filled with water and parts of the golfer's terrace were as well.Cyclonic storm Kyarr didn't hit Karachi but its effects were felt as several other coastal areas also flooded.