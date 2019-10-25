Friday, October 25, 2019  | 25 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Vehari man kills brother-in-law during fight

2 hours ago
Photo: AFP/file

A man was arrested on Friday for killing his brother-in-law during a fight in Vehari. 

Rehman Ali, a resident of Basti Ameer Khan, was married to Tanveer Hussain’s sister. Ali and Hussain had a fight a few days ago, said one of their relatives. On Friday, they fought again when Ali fired two shots at Hussain. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital and died during treatment, the relative added.

The suspect managed to escape initially but the police reached the shooting site and were able to arrest him 45 minutes later. The murder weapon has also been seized.

The body will be handed over to his heirs after the postmortem examination.

The deceased’s family has asked the authorities to take notice of the incident and demanded strict punishment for the suspect.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Murder vehari
 
