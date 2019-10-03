Thursday, October 3, 2019  | 3 Safar, 1441 | BETA
‘Vegetable, fruit prices rising with no one to take responsibility’

41 mins ago
 
‘Vegetable, fruit prices rising with no one to take responsibility’
Photo: AFP

The prices of vegetables, fruits, and poultry products have been on the rise in Punjab and no one is willing to take the responsibility for it, said Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, who is the convener of the provincial task force on price control. 

In an exclusive interview on October 1, he said that wherever he goes he finds people wishing his team ill. The government representatives don’t deserve their posts if they can’t work for the people, Akram added. “Those responsible for controlling the price are not doing their work.”

He said that Ayub Khan’s government was overthrown because of soaring prices. The situation is similar now, he added.

The industries minister is usually responsible for setting the right price. The situation here is such that even the livestock minister says that he doesn’t have the authority to decide the price of chicken. “If you can’t even set the price, then who has made you a minister?”

Ministers have not been doing anything except for putting their responsibilities on each other and even the officers don’t listen to them, he told SAMAA TV. “The ministers who aren’t working should go back home,” Akram said, adding that he is willing to resign if the situation improves.

He remarked that the chief minister routinely issues instructions but those are not implemented.

