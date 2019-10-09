Wednesday, October 9, 2019  | 9 Safar, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Vacations of Islamabad police personnel canceled ahead of JUI-F march

2 hours ago
 
Photo: Online

The Islamabad inspector general has cancelled vacations of police officers and personnel ahead of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ in the capital on October 27.

The vacations were canceled with a view to maintain law and order situation in the capital. A notification was also issued in this regard.

The JUI-F chief has already clarified that his anti-government march would be completely peaceful as he didn’t want any clash with the state institutions.

The march will enter the federal capital on October 31, he announced Wednesday.

Will the government let JUI-F march on Islamabad?

Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah told reporters on September 19 that Maulana Fazlur Rehman “is most welcome” to stage a sit-in Islamabad.

“He is most welcome,” the minister said. “It’s a democracy… they can stage a sit-in.”

Shah, however, advised the JUI-F leader not to take the law and order into his own hands during the sit-in.

“Why would we arrest him,” he remarked, adding that staging a sit-in was not a crime.

