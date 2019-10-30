Use of disposable syringes to be completely eliminated: PM’s aide

Unsafe injection practices such as the reuse of disposable syringes has been identified as the main cause behind the HIV outbreak in Larkana and the rise in Hepatitis B and C cases in other parts of the country.

More than 80% of Larkana’s HIV cases were linked to health practitioners’ habit of reusing syringes, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din Wednesday.

To put an end to this practice, Dr Mirza said, an injection safety committee and task force had been formed at the national level. The task force has been working diligently over the past few months and plans to introduce auto-destruct syringes which could only be used once, he added.

“By the end of the first quarter of next year, we hope to completely eliminate disposable syringes in the private sector hospitals and replace them with auto-lock syringes,” the PM’s aide said. “We’ve had comprehensive talks with relevant stakeholders, including manufacturers and importers.”

He stated that legitimate and illegitimate practitioners in private hospitals give unnecessary injections so they can charge more, which was why they were being targeted in the first phase of the initiative.

Terming 95% of injections in the country unnecessary, Dr Mirza informed viewers that Pakistan was among the leading countries where a person gets eight to nine injections on an average per year.

In 80-90% of the cases, the medicines given via injections are also available in oral form such as tablets, he added.

To put an end to the use of disposable syringes, he said, there’s a dire need to create awareness among doctors, medical practitioners, dispensers, patients and caregivers.

“We are going to launch a massive media campaign discouraging unnecessary injections in the coming months,” the PM’s aide said. “We’re also talking to provinces to stop procuring disposable syringes for public hospitals.”

According to him, 50% of the procurement in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will comprise auto-destruct syringes and they were also in talks with authorities in Punjab regarding this.

Responding to a question about hospital waste, Dr Mirza said it was a very important public health issue. Every hospital needed to have infection prevention and control systems, he added.

Major hospitals did have incinerators but at the tehsil level tackling hospital waste was still a big issue, the PM’s aide said.

“We’re collaborating with the WHO to launch an initiative which we’re terming patient safety-friendly hospital initiative,” he said.

