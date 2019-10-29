US stores stop stocking Johnson’s Baby Powder after asbestos concerns

Stores in the United States have reportedly stopped stocking Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Powder after the company announced a nationwide recall of one lot of the product on October 18 due to asbestos contamination.

Retail giants such as Walmart, CVS, Target, Walgreens and Rite Aid announced that they had pulled the product from their shelves, the CNN reported.

Johnson and Johnson’s had announced a recall of 33,000 bottles of baby powder after the US Food and Drug Administration confirmed the presence of asbestos in the product.

In a press statement the FDA said: “Testing has found that a sample from one lot of the product contains chrysotile fibers, a type of asbestos. Consumers who have Johnson’s Baby Powder lot #22318RB should stop using it immediately and contact Johnson & Johnson for a refund.”

Johnson and Johnson’s said that asbestos was found in levels below 0.00002%, and it was complying with the FDA’s investigation.

The company also added that thousands of tests over the past 40 years confirmed their consumer talc products did not contain asbestos.

Asbestos is a known cancer-causing chemical that can contaminate talc-based products if the talc ore is not purified properly during mining.

Talc is usually found in cosmetic items such as baby powder and blush.

