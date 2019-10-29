Tuesday, October 29, 2019  | 29 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

US stores stop stocking Johnson’s Baby Powder after asbestos concerns

2 hours ago
US stores stop stocking Johnson’s Baby Powder after asbestos concerns

A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York, February 24, 2016. PHOTO: REUTERS

Stores in the United States have reportedly stopped stocking Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Powder after the company announced a nationwide recall of one lot of the product on October 18 due to asbestos contamination.

Retail giants such as Walmart, CVS, Target, Walgreens and Rite Aid announced that they had pulled the product from their shelves, the CNN reported.

Johnson and Johnson’s had announced a recall of 33,000 bottles of baby powder after the US Food and Drug Administration confirmed the presence of asbestos in the product.

In a press statement the FDA said: “Testing has found that a sample from one lot of the product contains chrysotile fibers, a type of asbestos. Consumers who have Johnson’s Baby Powder lot #22318RB should stop using it immediately and contact Johnson & Johnson for a refund.”

Johnson and Johnson’s said that asbestos was found in levels below 0.00002%, and it was complying with the FDA’s investigation.

The company also added that thousands of tests over the past 40 years confirmed their consumer talc products did not contain asbestos.

Asbestos is a known cancer-causing chemical that can contaminate talc-based products if the talc ore is not purified properly during mining.

Talc is usually found in cosmetic items such as baby powder and blush.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asbestos Johnson's Baby Powder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Halal Guys, New York, US, food truck, food chain,
 
MOST READ
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Cyclonic storm Kyarr unlikely to hit Karachi, but rain expected
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Why did KMC destroy parked rickshaws in Karachi’s Patel Para?
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
Azadi March Day 2: JUI-F marchers reach Punjab
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.