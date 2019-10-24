US businessmen to invest $100m in Pakistan tourism sector

A delegation of US businessmen visiting Pakistan has announced investing $100 million in the country’s tourism sector, according to Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur.

The US delegates called on Gandapur on Thursday. The minister briefed them on various investment opportunities in the tourism sector.

He said the government had decided to establish centres for tourists in different areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, including Skardu.

“Gilgit-Baltistan is a tax-free zone for the past 72 years. The cost of import here is extremely low as the region lies close to China,” Gandapur said.

He said there was everything available in the province, including meadows, desert, rivers and wildlife. “The region is an attraction for a large number of people,” the minister told the US investors.

He said the government would also be constructing a highway to link GB to Azad Kashmir, with the help of the Asian Development Bank.

The condition to obtain a no-objection certificate for foreigners visiting GB had also been ended, the minister said.

On the occasion, US delegates expressed their astonishment as to why an international-standard airport was not constructed in such a beautiful area.

Gandapur told them that his government had decided to upgrade the Skardu airport according to international standards. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the incumbent government was taking emergency measures to boost tourism.

The visiting US businessmen acknowledged that there were vast investment opportunities in Pakistan’s tourism sector, according to the minister.

They said they decided to invest in Pakistan after recent meetings between PM Khan and President Donald Trump.