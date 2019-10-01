Tuesday, October 1, 2019  | 1 Safar, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Unidentified Balochistan men attack five of a family with acid

43 mins ago
 
Unidentified Balochistan men attack five of a family with acid

Two people lost their lives and five were injured in separate incidents in Balochistan on Tuesday.

A family of four received burn injuries after unidentified men barged into their home and attacked threw acid on them in Jafarabad’s Changi area.

The victims, a man, his wife and her two brothers, Asiq Ali and Nadir, were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the attackers managed to flee the scene.

An inquiry has been initiated into the incident, a law enforcer said, adding that a search for the suspects is under way.

A man was electrocuted to death when he came into contact with a live wire while working in Duki district. Levies personnel said his body was shifted to a DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In Harnai district, a man was killed and another injured in a motorcycle collision. They were both shifted to Harnai hospital, law enforcers said.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Quetta, Animated, Artist
 
MOST READ
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student's death
Islamabad varsity rector announces resignation over student’s death
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.