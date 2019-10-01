Unidentified Balochistan men attack five of a family with acid

Two people lost their lives and five were injured in separate incidents in Balochistan on Tuesday.

A family of four received burn injuries after unidentified men barged into their home and attacked threw acid on them in Jafarabad’s Changi area.

The victims, a man, his wife and her two brothers, Asiq Ali and Nadir, were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the attackers managed to flee the scene.

An inquiry has been initiated into the incident, a law enforcer said, adding that a search for the suspects is under way.

A man was electrocuted to death when he came into contact with a live wire while working in Duki district. Levies personnel said his body was shifted to a DHQ hospital for medico-legal formalities.

In Harnai district, a man was killed and another injured in a motorcycle collision. They were both shifted to Harnai hospital, law enforcers said.

