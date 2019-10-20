UK crime agency, NAB recover Rs300m from suspect

The United Kingdom-based National Crime Agency, in cooperation with Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau, has recovered Rs300 million from a man allegedly involved in a fraud case.

Nisar Afzal was suspected of defrauding individuals in the Britain and was already being investigated by NAB Rawalpindi. The UK crime agency recovered Rs300 million from Afzal’s family after making contact with NAB and exchanging vital information pertaining to the case.

The two bodies, aiming to curb corruption in their respective regions, agreed on increasing cooperation with each other to eradicate money laundering. The National Crime Agency thanked NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and Directer General Irfan Mangi for the cooperation.