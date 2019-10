Jhelum police have registered a case against four people, including two transgender people, for killing a lawyer in Dina.

The police have claimed that one of the transgender persons had asked the lawyer to bring some things for her from abroad. After he gave her the things, she accused him of stealing some things.

The prime suspect then made a plan to kill the lawyer with her family members.

The FIR has been registered a month after the murder.

The suspects are on the run.

