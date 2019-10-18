Two terrorists killed in Loralai operation: police

Two terrorists were killed and two paramilitary soldiers wounded during an operation in Balochistan’s Loralai district, a senior police official said Friday.

Loaralai Regional Police Officer Tariq Jawad told SAMAA TV that personnel of the Frontier Corps shot a terrorist dead near Kohar Dam after their vehicle came under attack. Another terrorist — a suicide bomber — blew himself up during the operation.

The injured FC personnel were identified as Naik Sharif and Sepoy Lateef, the official said. They were shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the Bomb Disposal Squad was called in to sweep the area. Officials also collected remains of the suicide bomber for identification.