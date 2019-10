Two policemen were killed in an attack on a police van in Sindh’s Kandhkot. They were driving through the kaccha (riverine area) at the time.

Two other policemen were injured in the attack. The police say gangsters who operate in the kaccha opened fire on the policemen while they were on patrol.

The police have now sealed the entry and exit points to the kaccha and are looking for the attackers.

The injured cops were shifted to DHQ Hospital.

The kaccha is an area known to be populated by gangs.

