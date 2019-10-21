Two policemen, child injured in Quetta blast

On October 15, a policeman was killed and 10 other people were injured in an explosion on Quetta’s Double Road. The explosion appeared to target a nearby police vehicle. Five of the injured were law enforcers.

On July 30, at least five people were killed while 32 others sustained injuries in an explosion near Meezan Chowk in Quetta’s Liaquat Bazar. Three policemen, including Additional SHO City Police Station Shafaat Ali, were also injured in the attack. The blast targeted a police vehicle. The SHO was present in the vehicle when the blast took place, said police officials.

The officials said that a remote-controlled bomb was planted in a motorcycle parked near the police vehicle. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan had claimed responsibility for the attack. The group’s spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani said in a message that the City Police Station SHO vehicle was the target of attack.

On September 5, one rescue worker was killed and 11 others, including four policemen, were injured in two explosions within half an hour near Quetta’s Khezi Chowk.

The first blast was initially being reported as a cylinder blast. Around 30 minutes after the first explosion, a second one was reported as rescue officials, police and journalists gathered at the site.

Officials of the bomb disposal squad said the blasts were carried out through a remote controlled device. Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langau had said that the bomb blasts could be a reaction to an operation against terrorists in Quetta.

