Two Indian pilots were killed after their Cessna trainee aircraft crashed in the cotton fields of Sultanpur village in Telangana, reported Times of India.

The plane had taken off from Begumpet in Hyderabad. The aircraft had lost contact with the Begumpet Station in Hyderabad after 11.55 am

The pilots were studying at the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy.

One of the deceased has been identified as Prakash Vishal.

